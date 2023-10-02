In Chittorgarh, PM Modi's all-out attack on Ashok Gehlot govt: ‘Destroyed Rajasthan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and accused it of destroying the state in the past five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters during a public meeting. (ANI Photo)

Addressing a public rally at Chittorgarh in the poll-bound state, Modi said, "The Congress government in Rajasthan has destroyed the state in the past five years. It pains me that the state tops in crime list... The maximum number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan... Is this why you voted for the Congress?"

Modi said Rajasthan has decided to save the state by bringing back the BJP government.

Speaking on the alleged paper leak in Rajasthan, Modi said the mafia will be held accountable and given the “harshest punishment”.

Taking a dig at the Rajasthan Congress infighting, Modi said, "The Congress successfully formed a government by deceiving the people of Rajasthan. However, they failed to run the government. Ashok Gehlot had been saving his chief ministerial chair, whereas half of the Congress leaders were actively trying to unseat him."

Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress leader Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle since the party formed government in the state in 2018. In 2020, Pilot led a revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of the party's state unit president and deputy chief minister.

Last year, an attempt by the high command to effect a leadership change in Rajasthan had failed after Gehlot loyalists dug their heels in and did not allow a legislature party meeting to take place. Earlier this year, Pilot defied a warning from the party and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting Gehlot over his "inaction" on alleged corruption during the previous Raje government.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

