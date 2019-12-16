e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News / In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either

In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either

The court also pulled up the CBI for calling the survivor to its office for recording her statements and said the investigating agency was not following the manual related to investigation and prosecution.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of rape by a Delhi court on Monday.
Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of rape by a Delhi court on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A Delhi court which convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday for raping a teenager in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 also rapped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the knuckles for the delay in filing a charge sheet in the case and the insensitivity in conducting the probe.

The court also pulled up the CBI for calling the survivor to its office for recording her statements and said the investigating agency was not following the manual related to investigation and prosecution.

“.....It appears that somewhere the investigation in the instant case has not been fair qua victim of crime and her family members. The investigation has not been conducted by a woman officer as mandated by Section 24 of the POCSO Act and successive statements of the victim girl ‘AS’ had been recorded by calling her at the CBI office without bothering for the kind of harassment, anguish and re-victimization that occurs to a victim of sexual assault in such case,” district judge Dharmesh Kumar said in his verdict.

The court expressed unhappiness over the CBI’s delay in filing a charge sheet in the rape case and said it prolonged trial against Sengar and others.

“The CBI has not explained the fact that when the investigation in the alleged kidnapping, illegal confinement and gang rape of the victim girl ‘AS’ in FIR No. 316/17 PS Makhi had been taken over by them on 13.04.2018 and it is also clear from the police report that almost entire investigation had been completed by the end of July 2018, what prevented the CBI from not filing the charge sheet/final report without any further delay and it was filed belatedly on 02.10.2019 after almost a year,” the judge said.

While convicting Sengar, the court said the victim’s testimony was “truthful and unblemished” against a “powerful person”. The Uttar Pradesh lawmaker was convicted for rape under Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. The woman was 17 years old when she was assaulted in 2017.

tags
top news
This is tyranny, says Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate protest against crackdown on protesting students
This is tyranny, says Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate protest against crackdown on protesting students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news