Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:20 IST

Four-time Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been convicted by a Delhi Court of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2017 when she approached him for help to get a job on Monday. The trial against the lawmaker had been shifted to Delhi on orders of the Supreme Court this year.

The teenager and her family had struggled to get the Uttar Pradesh police to act against the influential lawmaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party for months.

When she persisted, her father was allegedly thrashed by the lawmaker’s brother and arrested on charges of possessing an illegal firearm in April 2018. She appeared to give up hopes of justice and reached Yogi Adityanath’s residence to commit suicide.

That act of desperation triggered massive outrage against the way the police had tried to shield the lawmaker and his brother Atul Singh. The MLA’s brother was arrested. But it was only after the Allahabad High Court stepped in and forced the police that Sengar was also arrested.

Almost immediately, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.