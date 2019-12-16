e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News / Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court

Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court

The trial against the lawmaker had been shifted to Delhi on orders of the Supreme Court this year.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Four-time Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been convicted by a Delhi Court of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2017 when she approached him for help to get a job on Monday. The trial against the lawmaker had been shifted to Delhi on orders of the Supreme Court this year.

The teenager and her family had struggled to get the Uttar Pradesh police to act against the influential lawmaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party for months.

When she persisted, her father was allegedly thrashed by the lawmaker’s brother and arrested on charges of possessing an illegal firearm in April 2018. She appeared to give up hopes of justice and reached Yogi Adityanath’s residence to commit suicide.

That act of desperation triggered massive outrage against the way the police had tried to shield the lawmaker and his brother Atul Singh. The MLA’s brother was arrested. But it was only after the Allahabad High Court stepped in and forced the police that Sengar was also arrested.

Almost immediately, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

tags
top news
Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court
Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Realme Buds Air launches tomorrow: Top features of new AirPods alternative
Realme Buds Air launches tomorrow: Top features of new AirPods alternative
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019citizenship lawIPL auction 2020Amitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news