In Delhi budget, ₹260 crore for free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali

For two free LPG cylinders to every household — one each on the Hindu festivals of Holi and Diwali — the Delhi government has allocated ₹260 crore in its budget, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday as she presented the financial statements and plans for the National Capital Territory (NCT). One LPG cylinder each household will be given free of cost on Holi and Diwali. (Representative image/PTI)

In all, CM Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, presents a budget of ₹1,03,700 crore.

An allocation of ₹11,666 crore has been made for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Describing it as a "green budget", the chief minister said the city is passing through a phase of transition. She also flagged that a "culture of freebies" had affected the growth rate, adding that the period between 2018 and 2020 saw a fall in revenue. That was the period of the AAP regime led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The budget for 2026-27 estimates tax revenue of ₹74,000 crore.

The chief minister also highlighted that Delhi's per capita income is the third highest in the country.

In the infrastructure sector, ₹5,921 crore has been earmarked for public works department (PWD), while urban development and shelter projects have been allocated ₹7,887 crore.

"Our aim is safe roads, climate corridors and flawless connectivity," Gupta said.

The government allocated ₹3,942 crore for the power department.

CM Gupta said the government is working on removal of overhead wiring and has separately allocated ₹200 crore for this purpose.

The chief minister also announced ₹300 crore for the development of the trans-Yamuna area of the city, while the Delhi Gram Vikas Board has been allocated ₹787 crore.

Gupta announced ₹1,352 crore for developing dust-free roads, including end-to-end recarpeting of 750 km of roads across the city.

The budget earmarks ₹160 crore for industrial area development, marking the first such allocation for non-conforming areas, she added. Around ₹454 crore has been kept aside for the Najafgarh drain, while the budget also provides ₹350 crore for the MLA Local Area Development Scheme.

In addition, ₹151 crore has been allocated for extending the Modi Mill flyover up to the Kalkaji and Savitri Cinema intersection, with the total project cost estimated at ₹371 crore.

The city government will also build an integrated secretariat and residential complex for employees.

Citing the Palam fire incident, Gupta said narrow lanes and congested unauthorised colonies make it difficult to douse fires, adding that Delhi's firefighting infrastructure will be strengthened with an allocation of ₹674 crore.

To tackle water-related issues, Gupta said new water pipeline projects are underway and ₹9,000 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Jal Board for water and sewage management.

She said no resident has to hassle for water and stand in line for water tanker as ₹475 crore has been allocated for the Chandrawal water treatment plant.

Consultations before budget Earlier, CM Gupta meetings with several section society ahead of the start of the session from March 23.

This included a meeting with members of the transgender community on Friday; and with gig workers and labourers before that, to gather their recommendations for the budget.

"The Delhi government's budget session, scheduled to begin on March 23, will be the (BJP) government's second budget. We have consulted with people from various sections of society to ensure that the Delhi government presents this budget in accordance with their suggestions. It should address public concerns and provide infrastructure for Delhi. We want to reach out to the public with a roadmap for a developed Delhi. Their participation is the biggest strength of this budget," the CM said.