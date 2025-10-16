In demand for arrest of rape accused, 24 transgender attempt mass suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Nearly 24 transgender people attempted mass suicide by consuming floor cleaning material in Nandlalpura area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said. As 24 transgender individuals attempted suicide, other members of the community reached the hospital and demanded that the accused be arrested. (AFP/Representational)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Kaladgi informed reporters that those who had consumed the floor cleaner were immediately rushed to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. He said that most are in stable condition as of now.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night around 8:30 PM.

"We received information about a situation of ruckus at a house in Nandlalpura where transgender persons reside. Our senior officers promptly arrived at the scene. They learned that some of the individuals had consumed an unknown substance, causing several of them to fall ill. Ambulances were immediately called, and twenty-four people were admitted to the nearby hospital. They are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition. Once their health improves, their statements will be recorded and the reason for the incident will be known," DCP Kalagdi said.

"We will investigate the reasons behind 24 people consuming phenyl, which is a floor cleaning material," he added.

When asked whether this incident was related to the previous feud between two factions, DCP Kaladgi said, "We also visited the transgender dera (gathering) and controlled the situation. They were attempting to block the road, but we convinced them through dialogue."

When asked whether the issue was fuelled after an FIR was registered against a man claiming to be a journalist, who allegedly forced himself on a trans person, the DCP said, "That is a different matter."

However, Neha Kunwar, associated with the Nandlalpura "Kinnar" dera, told reporters that two people - Akshay Kumaon and Pankaj Jain - who claimed to be journalists, allegedly raped a trans person, blackmailing and threatening them, after which the victim lodged a complaint at the Pandhrinath police station on Tuesday.

"Akshay Kumayu and Pankaj Jain (fake journalists) started blackmailing us and raped one individual. It happened three months ago. Even Kinnars are not safe. Are we not humans? They also looted ₹1.5 lakh from the victim," Kunwar said.

As 24 transgender individuals attempted suicide, other members of the community reached the hospital and demanded that the accused be arrested. Kunwar threatened to end their life if their demands were not met. They also attempted suicide in the hospital by pouring kerosene, which was foiled by the police.

Meanwhile, the police have booked two people for allegedly raping a trans person.

Informing about the rape case, Additional DCP Crime Branch Rajesh Dandotiya identified the accused as Akshay and Pankaj, saying that they used to blackmail the victim by claiming to be journalists. The accused, posing as journalists, went to the transgender community's dera in Nandlalpura in June 2025.

"The victim belongs to the Kinnar society. The victim has said that the two (accused), Akshay and Pankaj, who claimed to be journalists, used to threaten her that they would defame her and an FIR would be registered against her, as happened in the case of her gurus, who used to do Hindu-Muslim. On June 12, the accused went to the dera. The accused Pankaj assaulted the victim, sexually and physically," Additional DCP Dandotiya told reporters.

The accused have been booked under section 18 of the Transgender Protection Act 2019 and for intimidation.