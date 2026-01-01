In Dhaka for Zia’s last rites, EAM hands her son letter from Modi

New Delhi : External affairs minister S Jaishankar represented India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday and told her son and political heir Tarique Rahman that her vision will guide the development of the partnership between the two neighbours. External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairperson and former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s son Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on Wednesday. Jaishankar also briefly met Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. pti

Jaishankar’s brief visit, which lasted about four hours, was the first by an Indian minister since bilateral ties hit an all-time low following the formation of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in August 2024. It was widely perceived in diplomatic circles as part of the Indian government’s outreach to the leadership of Khaleda’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), tipped to emerge the single largest party in the election scheduled for February 12. Like other visiting regional leaders, Jaishankar met Rahman, the acting chairman of the BNP who recently returned from 17 years in self-exile in Britain, at the Parliament complex. Jaishankar said on social media he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahman.

In the letter, Modi recalled his meeting with Khaleda in Dhaka in June 2015, describing her as “a leader of rare resolve and conviction” who had the distinction of being Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister. He said she made important contributions to the development of Bangladesh and to strengthening India-Bangladesh relations.

“While her passing leaves an irreplaceable void, her vision and legacy will endure. I am confident that her ideals will be carried forward under your able leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and will continue to serve as a guiding light to ensure a new beginning and the enrichment of the deep and historic partnership between India and Bangladesh,” Modi wrote.

Jaishankar said he “conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia’s vision and values will guide the development of our partnership”.

Bangladesh’s high commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, who was present at the meeting, said on social media that Jaishankar conveyed the condolences of the people and government of India over the death of Khaleda and recognised her contribution to democracy. Jaishankar “expressed optimism to strengthen [Bangladesh-India] ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh [through] the upcoming election”, he said

Hamidullah also said that the two countries “would look forward to script a new chapter in [Bangladesh-India] ties, in shared interests driven by pragmatism and mutual interdependence”, and noted that this issue was briefly discussed by Jaishankar with Rahman.

Bangladesh’s national security adviser Khalilur Rahman, de facto law minister Asif Nazrul, Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma and senior BNP leaders were present during Jaishankar’s meeting with Rahman, who has been leading the party from abroad since his mother became seriously ill a few years ago. Unlike other regional leaders, Jaishankar didn’t meet Yunus.

When the regional leaders gathered in the same room at the Parliament complex, Jaishankar briefly exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, people familiar with the matter said. The people said that there were no formal discussions during the brief interaction, which marked the first contact between senior leaders of India and Pakistan since the two sides fought a four-day conflict in May as part of Operation Sindoor.

India had targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in April. This triggered a brief but intense conflict that ended when military officials of the two sides reached an understanding to halt hostilities on May 10.

Jaishankar also interacted with Bangladesh’s de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain, Sri Lankan foreign minister Vijitha Herath, Nepal’s foreign minister Bala Nanda Sharma, Bhutan’s foreign minister DN Dhungyel and Maldivian minister Ali Haidar Ahmed.

Millions of people gathered in Dhaka for the funeral prayers for Khaleda, a three-time PM who was for long engaged in a bitter rivalry with former premier Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League was ousted from power in August 2024 after weeks of student-led protests. Khaleda died early on Tuesday in a Dhaka hospital, days after Rahman’s return to Bangladesh. The funeral prayers were held in front of the Parliament building and mourners spilled into several roads and streets around the complex. Yunus, ministers of the interim government and senior civilian and military officials joined the prayers. Khaleda was later buried with state honours beside the grave of her husband, former military ruler Ziaur Rahman.