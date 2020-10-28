e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In freak accident, Uttarakhand bank guard dies after gun goes off as bike rams him

In freak accident, Uttarakhand bank guard dies after gun goes off as bike rams him

Police have apprehended three men who were riding the bike that hit the bank guard.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Police said the bank guard died of excessive bleeding from his injury.
Police said the bank guard died of excessive bleeding from his injury.(Representative Photo/Getty Images/)
         

In a freak accident, a bank security guard died after his gun went off as he fell following a collision with a bike while crossing a road on Tuesday, police said.

The bullet hit his leg. He was rushed to a hospital where he died late in the evening.

CM Rawat, inspector of Kashipur police station in US Nagar said the security guard of Central Bank of India was injured in an accidental firing from his own gun following an accident while crossing the road on Tuesday.

Rawat said the guard was identified as Virendra Rawat resident of Ramnagar in Nainital district. He was rushed to the government hospital by bank staff members.

“The guard was crossing the road in front of the bank when he was hit by a speeding bike. As he fell, his double-barrel gun hit the road and its strap entangled with the trigger and a bullet was fired. The bullet hit his leg,” Rawat said.

“We have apprehended three persons, who were on the bike that hit the guard,” he said.

Rajesh Bhatt, additional superintendent of police said the security guard died due to excessive bleeding at the hospital late Tuesday evening.

“His body has been sent for post-mortem,” he said.

tags
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejshawi in Patna rally
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejshawi in Patna rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In