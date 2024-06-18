 In jolt to Haryana Congress, senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit: ‘Being run as personal fiefdom’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
In jolt to Haryana Congress, senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit: ‘Being run as personal fiefdom’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 08:52 PM IST

Kiran Choudhry, daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, is considered as bete noire of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Senior Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Chaudhary resigned from the primary membership of the party alleging that the state unit is being run as “personal fiefdom”, in a veiled reference to her bete noire Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry (HT Photo)
Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry (HT Photo)

“It is most unfortunate that the Congress Party in Haryana is being run as the personal fiefdom leaving no space for sincere voices like mine, who have been stifled, humiliated and conspired against in a most well-orchestrated and systematic manner, thus, significantly hampering my diligent efforts to represent our people and uphold the values, I have always stood for,” Kiran Choudhry said in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“To spread the values ​​and ideology of the father of Haryana, Choudhary Bansi Lal in Haryana and honest development of the region and the state will always be my priority,” she posted on X.

Kiran Choudhry, daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, is learnt to be upset with the denial of ticket to Shruti Choudhary from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, reported PTI.

The Congress had given the ticket from the seat to sitting MLA and Hooda loyalist Rao Dan Singh, who lost to BJP's sitting MP Dharambir Singh.

Shruti Chaudhry levelled similar allegations saying the Congress party in Haryana has become “one-person centric who has compromised the interest of the party for his own selfish and petty interests.”

“...It is thus time for me to move on so that I may continue to uphold the interest of my people and the values that I stand for,” she added.

Shruti, a former MP, is a working president of the Haryana Congress.

Kiran Choudhry, who is also a sitting MLA, told PTI she is quitting the Congress and joining the BJP on Wednesday.

"Shruti and I will be joining the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday," Kiran Choudhry told PTI.

In jolt to Haryana Congress, senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit: 'Being run as personal fiefdom'
