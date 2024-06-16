Cong would have won more seats if tickets were given on merit basis: Kiran Choudhry

Days after former Haryana Congress chief and Sirsa member of Parliament(MP) Kumari Selja criticised the state leadership over ticket allotment in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, another party leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry on Saturday claimed that the Congress party could have won two more seats-- Gurgaon and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, if tickets were allotted on merit basis. Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry (HT Photo)

During her visit to villages of Tosham assembly segment, Kiran lambasted at leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other state leadership for ignoring her daughter and former Lok Sabha MP Shruti Choudhry from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat and former minister Captain Ajay Yadav from Gurgaon.

“The party would have won Gurgaon and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seats if tickets were distributed based on merits. Some people are working on the theory of me and mine and they are using all tactics to weaken the influence of other leaders in the party in Haryana. Shruti had worked hard in the area for the last 15 years and suddenly ticket was given to Rao Dan Singh,” she added.

Talking about the allegations levelled against her by Rao Dan Singh, Kiran said that Dan Singh had never involved her and her daughter Shruti in the campaigning.

“He got overall lead from five assembly segments of Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts but he trailed in four assembly segments of his area--Mahendergarh district. During the previous Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and 2014, my daughter Shruti trailed with a big margin from Mahendergarh and we never blamed him for the defeat. If a candidate can’t win from his own booth, how can we expect that he will win the seat for the party,” she added.

Supported Selja’s push for the CM race

Kiran Choudhry said that Kumari Selja is the perfect choice for the chief minister’s post, if the Congress is voted to power in the assembly polls.

“Selja had served as Union minister, five-time Lok Sabha MP and former Haryana Congress chief and her tenures were full of achievements. She is the perfect example of women empowerment and now time has come to elect the first woman chief minister of the state. Selja’s career remained clear like a crystal and she never believed in me and mine. She is working to strengthen the party and bring all leaders under one roof. There are some leaders who are working only to adjust their incapable sons,” she added.