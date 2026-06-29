The urban development and housing department (UDHD) has prepared a fresh draft of Bihar Building Bye-Laws 2026 that does away with the old and rigid requirement of leaving open space on all four sides of a new building — a rule that has long cramped construction and inflated costs in crowded urban areas, officials said on Monday, adding the move will benefit homeowners and builders across Bihar. Bihar prepares new draft of building bye-laws

Under the proposed changes, developers will only need to leave sufficient space on one side of the structure so that fire engines and ambulances can reach the building easily in case of an emergency. This single but far-reaching reform is being seen as a big practical relief, especially for apartment projects and commercial buildings that are coming up in Patna, Danapur and other fast-growing towns, they added.

UDHD minister Nitish Mishra said the draft aims to make the process of getting building approvals simpler, faster and more transparent. For smaller and medium-sized residential buildings, generally up to 24 metres in height, the government is introducing a self-certification system. “Registered architects and technical experts can certify plans, which can then be uploaded online. Once fees are paid, approvals are expected to come through quickly, without endless visits to government offices that people have long complained about,” he added.

A senior officer of the department said that the draft building bye laws have been published on the department’s websites to invite suggestions and modifications from the common people and other stakeholders. “The draft will be finalised after considering the public opinion and will be sent to the cabinet for its approval,” said the officer, adding buildings will be classified according to risk levels — low, medium and high.

While simpler projects will enjoy faster clearance, taller or more complex structures will undergo stricter checks. To keep state officials on their toes, the draft includes provisions for deemed approval if a decision is not taken within the stipulated time. Other important changes include clearer rules for parking, including podium and basement options and mandatory rainwater harvesting for plots above a certain size.

The government also laid basic standards for room heights, ventilation, kitchens and bathrooms to ensure that new homes remain livable and safe. For Patna and its surrounding areas where over 3,200 building projects are already registered, the new rules are expected to bring real respite. Many ongoing and planned constructions that were struggling with setback restrictions should now find it easier to move forward.

The latest reforms are also likely to give a push to the development of new satellite townships planned across the state. Officials said that the idea is to encourage orderly urban growth without compromising on the safety of people. At the same time, stricter penalties have also been proposed for serious violations, including the power to seal buildings and take action against errant professionals, they added.