SBI sought to replace Ram Temple's cash-counting staff months ago, Trust refused: Report

The State Bank of India (SBI) wanted to replace the Ram Temple's donation-counting staff three months before the alleged donation embezzlement scam came to light. Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust allegedly stopped this and allowed the employees to continue their work, bank sources claimed on Monday, as per PTI. Police officials interrogate the family members of Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, accused in connection with the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

SBI suspected that someone was siphoning money from the temple's donation boxes and recommended removing the cash-counting staff. The outsourcing agency started the process of replacing them, but Trust officials allegedly intervened and stopped them from getting replaced, PTI reported.

SBI reportedly hired the workers through an outsourcing agency on monthly salaries of ₹12,000 to ₹15,000.

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SBI sources told PTI that several people involved in the temple's management, though not Trust members, questioned why the bank used outsourced staff instead of permanent employees to count the temple's daily donations.

Congress questions Trust Congress leader Pawan Khera also claimed that SBI had recommended replacing the cash-counting staff three months ago.

"Three months ago, the SBI had recommended that those posted at the counting centre be removed. Who has been protecting them? Nagpur or Delhi?" Khera said, speaking to reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

He claimed the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple was only the beginning. "Ayodhya ki loot jhanki hai, Kashi-Mathura abhi baki hai (the alleged loot in Ayodhya is only a glimpse, Kashi and Mathura are yet to come)," Khera said.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha member Sibal took a swipe at the government. "Defeat this Government, Ram ko loota, Desh ko loota, Achhe Din ka nara jhootha" (They looted Lord Ram, they looted the country, and the promise of 'Achhe Din' was false).

"Aise shasan ko tordein ge; Mil ke Desh ko jordein ge; Na dilon ka ho ga batwara; Sab ka Desh hai Desh hamara" (We will bring down such a government; together we will unite the country; there will be no division of hearts; this nation belongs to everyone).