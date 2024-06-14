Kumari Selja admits to factionalism in Haryana Congress

Congress general secretary Kumari Selja on Thursday trained guns at party’s state in-charge Deepak Babria and asked him to work as a catalyst between leaders and party workers. Congress general secretary Kumari Selja, who had reached Fatehabad’s Ratia and Tohana assembly segments to thank party workers for her win from the Sirsa parliamentary seat, admitted that there was factionalism in the party. (HT File)

Selja, who had reached Fatehabad’s Ratia and Tohana assembly segments to thank party workers for her win from the Sirsa parliamentary seat, admitted that there was factionalism in the party.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“I admit that there is factionalism in the Congress and every worker wants to see their leader at the top position. We also promote our workers in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls when it comes to ticket allotment. It is the duty of the party in-charge to take everyone along and work as a bridge between the leaders. He should ensure tickets in the assembly polls are allocated on merit,” she added.

When reporters asked her about Congress’s chief ministerial candidate, Selja said that the high command will take a call on the CM face and she is also among other leaders in the race.

“We performed well in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, it could have been better if we had allocated tickets in a fair manner. Two outsiders were given tickets. If Shruti Choudhry was given a ticket from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, we could have won that seat. Some people (referring towards Bhupinder Singh Hooda) are talking about me and mine and this is not good,” she added.

She further claimed that the Congress party will win the assembly polls and form the next government in Haryana.

“The BJP government had failed to fulfill its promise made to the public and they faced consequences in the Lok Sabha polls. In Haryana, the BJP had changed its chief minister and despite that they performed poorly. The public will oust them from power in the next three months,” she added.

Meanwhile, some party workers, allegedly supporters of former agriculture minister and ex-Tohana MLA Paramvir Singh, broke the glass window of the room where Selja was addressing a press conference.

JJP MLA from Tohana, Devender Singh Babli also shared stage with Selja and later the Sirsa MP went to Babli’s office in Tohana and met his workers.