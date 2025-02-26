In Karnataka, speeding car hits divider, flips over 4 times, 1 killed, 4 injured | Video

A 20-year-old man was killed and four others injured after a car moving at a high speed in Karnataka hit a car divider and flipped more than four times before landing sideways. The 20-year-old driver of the car succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. (X/@3Chandrayaan)

The accident took place early on Monday on a highway near Kattihosahalli area in the Doddaballapur taluk, police officials said. According to a NDTV report, the force of the hit and the flip was so high that it led to two people flying out of the car and landing on the road.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media. A speeding car approaches and hits the divider, skidding for a few metres before flipping over, rolling on its own, until it stops on its side.

After the third flip, the car reportedly lands on its front half and by the fourth turn, the car entirely rolls onto the tarmac.

However, HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said the driver of the car, identified has one Mohammad Yunus, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. While four other occupants were injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The vehicle was going from Dharwad towards Vijayapura in the Devanahalli taluk, officials noted.

This comes just days after six individuals from Karnataka were killed, while two others were critically injured, in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday.

The accident took place when the devotees' speeding jeep collided with a private bus while returning from Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela.

Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena said that the Karnataka-registered jeep lost control, veered off course and crashed into a tree on the road divider. The impact was so intense that the vehicle jumped over to the opposite lane, where it collided with an oncoming private bus.