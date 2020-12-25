e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In last 2 weeks, 43 people have returned to Odisha from UK

In last 2 weeks, 43 people have returned to Odisha from UK

Additional chief secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said of the 43 UK returnees, 21 went to Bhubaneswar, one to Khurda, five to Cuttack, three each to Koraput and Berhampur and two each to Nayagarh and Nabarangpur, one each to Jajpur, Rajgangpur, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur and Sakhigopal towns.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:22 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The sample of the 34-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 has been sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing.
The sample of the 34-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 has been sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing.(HT PHOTO.)
         

A day after a 34-year-old man from Bhubaneswar tested Covid-19 positive 5 days after returning from UK, the Odisha government on Thursday said 43 people of the state with travel history to United Kingdom have come back to Odisha in the last 17 days.

Additional chief secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said of the 43 UK returnees, 21 went to Bhubaneswar, one to Khurda, five to Cuttack, three each to Koraput and Berhampur and two each to Nayagarh and Nabarangpur, one each to Jajpur, Rajgangpur, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur and Sakhigopal towns.

“Please carry out intense surveillance, contact tracing, RT-PCR test of all the passengers from the UK and the people who came in contact with them to prevent the spread of the mutated Covid-19 virus in the state. The mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 reported from the UK has higher transmission capacity as compared to the earlier strains,” said Mohapatra in his letter to district collectors and municipal authorities.

Meanwhile, the sample of the 34-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 has been sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing.

tags
top news
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In