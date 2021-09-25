Home / India News / In last 7 yrs, over 43 crore Indians included in banking system: PM Modi at UNGA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Covid-19, Afghanistan, and other ongoing matters at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Covid-19, Afghanistan, and other ongoing matters at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool)
india news

In last 7 yrs, over 43 crore Indians included in banking system: PM Modi at UNGA

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the UN General Assembly and said that more than 36 crore people in India have an insurance security scheme – something they couldn’t imagine in the past.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 10:03 PM IST

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about an “all-inclusive” and “universal” development. He stated that during the last seven years, more than 43 crore people have been included into the banking system, who were deprived of the facility earlier.

“Today over 36 crore people have an insurance security scheme (Bima Suraksha Kavach) who could not imagine this earlier,” PM Modi told the UN General Assembly.

He further stated that India has offered treatment to more than “50 crore people and connected them with quality healthcare service.” “India has constructed three crore pucca (concrete) houses for homeless families and made them homeowners,” the Prime Minister added.

Also Read | PM Modi announces world's first DNA vaccine for Covid-19 from global stage

While highlighting the various flagship initiatives undertaken by the Indian government for its citizens, PM Modi said that the modern-day definition of Antyodaya is one where no individual is left behind. “It is with this principle that India today is moving forward on integrated development,” PM Modi added.

Speaking about the issue of polluted water, the Prime Minister said that it doesn’t only plague India but the entire world, especially the “poor and developing countries.” “In order to address this challenge, we are carrying out a very big campaign to ensure clean piped water to more than 17 crore homes,” PM Modi said during his UNGA speech.

PM Modi’s UN speech covered several important matters ranging between the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic to the Afghanistan crisis due to the country’s recapture by the Islamist militant group Taliban.

Following his speech, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda took to Twitter to hail the “most popular world leader” and said that PM Modi spoke like a true “statesman.” “His speech is going to make 130 crore Indians of the country proud,” Nadda wrote in Hindi.

PM Modi, who addressed the UNGA during his three-day US visit – which marked his first in-person visit to the States after US President Joe Biden took charge, is scheduled to head back to India tonight.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi united nations general assembly
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.