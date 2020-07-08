e-paper
In latest attack on govt, Rahul Gandhi highlights NPAs, says was ridiculed

In latest attack on govt, Rahul Gandhi highlights NPAs, says was ridiculed

Rahul Gandhi has been leading his party’s sharp criticism of the central government over a host of issues, including the June 15 standoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers.

india Updated: Jul 08, 2020 12:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting of the Opposition parties in May.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting of the Opposition parties in May.(PTI File Photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that large companies are under severe stress in India and banks are in distress. He targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ridiculing him for warning about all this months ago.

“Small & medium enterprises stand destroyed. Large companies are under severe stress. Banks are in distress. I stated months ago that an economic tsunami was coming and was ridiculed by BJP and the Media for warning the country about the truth,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

 

He also attached a news report which claimed that the non-performing assets (NPAs) in the country will increase.

The former Congress president had attacked the BJP on Tuesday too by accusing the government led by it of economic mismanagement. “India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families. It will no longer be accepted silently,” he had tweeted yesterday.

He tagged a report with his tweet that claimed that India’s economic growth is likely to contract 4.5 per cent in 2020-21 due to Covid-19.

Gandhi has been leading his party’s sharp criticism of the central government over a host of issues, including the June 15 standoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers. He has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at all-party meeting and questioned the government’s stand on China.

On Monday, BJP chief JP Nadda had attacked the Congress leader for “not attending a single meeting” of the Parliament’s standing committee on defence and accused him of trying to “demoralise” the nation.

Nadda also said that the Congress leader does everything that a responsible opposition member should not do.

PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Bounty on criminal wanted in killing of 8 cops in UP raised to Rs 5 lakh
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
