The Centre on Thursday again defended the nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol blended petrol (E20), telling Parliament there is no verified evidence of widespread engine failures or vehicle breakdowns linked to the fuel, despite concerns over its impact on older vehicles.

The transport ministry also defended petrol pricing, saying ethanol blending reduced dependence on imported crude. (Representative image)

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In reply to separate questions in the Lok Sabha, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) said more than 200 million two-wheelers and over 30 million petrol cars have been running on E15+ and E20 fuel for more than two-and-a-half years without any verified evidence of ethanol-related engine damage.

‘No reduction in vehicle life due to E20’

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said manufacturers’ service data also showed “no abnormal corrosion, wear or reduction in vehicle life” due to E20 fuel, and automobile companies continue to honour warranty claims for vehicles using specification-compliant E20 petrol. He said a leading manufacturer serviced 28.4 million vehicles in 2025-26, including about 15 million legacy vehicles, without finding any E20-linked engine damage or abnormal component wear.

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{{^usCountry}} The government acknowledged that a 2021 study by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) had examined the possibility of degradation in rubber fuel system components such as O-rings, gaskets and hoses in older E10-compliant vehicles. However, it said subsequent lab studies, field trials and real-world operating experience had not established any adverse impact on vehicle performance from E20 fuel. What E20 offers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government acknowledged that a 2021 study by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) had examined the possibility of degradation in rubber fuel system components such as O-rings, gaskets and hoses in older E10-compliant vehicles. However, it said subsequent lab studies, field trials and real-world operating experience had not established any adverse impact on vehicle performance from E20 fuel. What E20 offers {{/usCountry}}

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The ministry said tests conducted by ARAI, SIAM, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and automobile manufacturers found no engine durability failures attributable to E20. While fuel efficiency in some older vehicles could decline by 2-6%, depending on vehicle type and age, E20 offers higher octane, cleaner combustion and lower emissions, it said.

Highlighting the benefits of the ethanol blending programme, the government said it has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by about 952 lakh metric tonnes, saved nearly ₹1.98 lakh crore in foreign exchange by cutting crude oil imports, and generated more than ₹1.66 lakh crore in additional income for farmers.

E20's impact on pricing

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The ministry also defended petrol pricing, saying ethanol blending reduced dependence on imported crude. On demands for greater transparency, the government said separate labelling of ethanol content at retail outlets or on fuel receipts is unnecessary because E20 is now the standard petrol sold across the country. It added that only E85 fuel, meant exclusively for flex-fuel vehicles, is prominently labelled at dispensing stations.