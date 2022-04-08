In marginal rise, India records 1,109 new Covid-19 cases; daily toll at 43

India saw a marginal uptick in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with as many as 1,109 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the latest health ministry bulletin showed on Friday. This is for the third straight day when the country logged more than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases; on Wednesday and Thursday, there were 1,086 and 1,033 fresh infections respectively.

With this, the nation's cumulative Covid-19 caseload has risen to 43,033,067.

Meanwhile, the fresh data also showed that 1,213 more people recovered from this viral disease, taking the total number of such cases to 42,500,002, accounting for 98.76 per cent of the overall tally. Also, the number of active patients continued to fall, and is currently at 11,492, as against 11,639 in the previous bulletin, and constitutes 0.03 per cent of the cumulative caseload.

There were 43 new virus-related fatalities as well, with the total number of deaths rising to 521,573. Deaths account for 1.21 per cent of the total infections.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 453,582 tests were conducted a day ago, of which 1,109 returned positive result. This means that the daily positivity rate stood at 0.24%; the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.23% More than 792 million tests have been conducted thus far, according to ICMR.

On the vaccination front, over 1.6 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered. The nationwide inoculation drive commenced on January 16 last year, and till now, more than 1.85 billion doses have been administered.

