In MP’s Alirajpur, mob beats up truck driver for hitting minor; throw him into burning vehicle

Bhopal: A mob on Friday set a mini truck on fire and threw the driver into the fire after beating him up brutally for hitting an eight-year-old girl in Alirajpur district, police said.

The driver, Magan Singh, 37, was rushed to Dahod where he succumbed to injuries. A video of the incident also went viral on social media in which a mob could be seen beating the driver and then throwing him in the fire.

Alirajpur superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh said, “The driver Magan Singh, a resident of Jamali village of Jobat tehsil, was passing from Chhoti Poll village when he accidentally hit an eight-year-old girl, who died on the spot.”

The mob gathered in no time and thrashed him. They also torched his vehicle and threw the driver into the fire, said the SP.

The police immediately reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital where he died, he added.

Police have registered a case of rioting, arson and murder against unidentified people. A police team is trying to identify the accused with the help of a viral video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON