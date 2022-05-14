Home / India News / In MP’s Alirajpur, mob beats up truck driver for hitting minor; throw him into burning vehicle
In MP’s Alirajpur, mob beats up truck driver for hitting minor; throw him into burning vehicle

The mob gathered in no time after the accident and thrashed him. They also torched his vehicle and threw the driver into the fire, according to the police.
A mob on Friday set a mini truck on fire and threw the driver into the fire after beating him up brutally for hitting a minor girl in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on May 14, 2022 08:02 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Bhopal: A mob on Friday set a mini truck on fire and threw the driver into the fire after beating him up brutally for hitting an eight-year-old girl in Alirajpur district, police said.

The driver, Magan Singh, 37, was rushed to Dahod where he succumbed to injuries. A video of the incident also went viral on social media in which a mob could be seen beating the driver and then throwing him in the fire.

Alirajpur superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh said, “The driver Magan Singh, a resident of Jamali village of Jobat tehsil, was passing from Chhoti Poll village when he accidentally hit an eight-year-old girl, who died on the spot.”

The mob gathered in no time and thrashed him. They also torched his vehicle and threw the driver into the fire, said the SP.

The police immediately reached the spot and rushed him to a hospital where he died, he added.

Police have registered a case of rioting, arson and murder against unidentified people. A police team is trying to identify the accused with the help of a viral video.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

