In new letter, jailed 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar hails Jacqueline’s new song, offers 10 luxury flats to fans

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar once again professed his admiration for actor Jacqueline Fernandez and praised her latest music release, "Dum Dum", which reminds him of "their shared love story." Sukesh Chandrashekhar is lodged in a Delhi prison for multiple fraud cases.

In a new letter addressed to Jacqueline from prison, Sukesh called her his "baby girl" and "queen," and dropped a unique offer for the actor's fan to make it the most viewed song of 2025.

Sukesh's New Letter to Jacqueline says that his sole source of strength and hope comes from Jacqueline. Thus, while urging fans to show love for Jacqueline's new song, he offered 10 fully furnished 2 BHK apartments worth ₹1 crore each in a lucky draw, News18 reported.

"After 90 days, a draw will be conducted where 10 lucky winners will receive fully-furnished 2 BHK apartments valued at ₹1 crore, in any city across India that they choose. All you guys have to do is make sure the ‘Dum Dum’ song is a blockbuster and the most watched song in the next 90 Days. Ask all your friends and family to watch and comment on Dum Dum on its official channel or Jackie’s Page. Even Reels posted on Jackie’s Insta page on Dum Dum will be counted/entitled for this Lucky Draw," the letter reads.

'Every line feels like us': Conman Sukesh in his new letter

Sukesh wrote that Dum Dum reminds him of their shared moments and present situation, singling out lyrics like "Tere Bina Nikle Hai Dum Dum" and "Saansen Hai Seene Mein Kam Kam" as "perfectly describing" how he feels about being apart from her.

“As usual, the world shall call me crazy for this, but a section of the world that knows the meaning of love will understand and agree. Rest, I don’t care," he was quoted as saying in the letter by News18.

Sukesh also described Jacqueline as his only strength in jail, writing, "Even in the worst place in the world, my only hope is you. You never fail to surprise me and steal my heart."

The letter also contains emotional references to Jacqueline's upcoming birthday and his desire to reunite with her soon.

"Can’t wait to hold you in my arms. Just like in the song, your king is coming for you; I am coming to win my love back. Hardly a matter of a few more days," he wrote

The public show of affection comes after a rocky legal history between the conman Sukesh and Jacqueline. In February 2024, the actor accused Sukesh of attempting to damage her image and even filed a harassment complaint, only to later withdraw it.