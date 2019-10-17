e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

In Odisha’s first robotic restaurant, two humanoids to serve customers

The robots used in the restaurant use SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology that does not need any guided path or environment modification.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:18 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The two robots named Champa and Chameli which will serve customers at the Robo Chef restaurant in Bhubaneswar.
The two robots named Champa and Chameli which will serve customers at the Robo Chef restaurant in Bhubaneswar.(HT PHOTO)
         

A restaurant in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday opened its doors to customers claiming to be the first eatery in eastern India where two indigenously developed robots will serve customers.

Named ‘Champa’ and ‘Chameli’, the two humanoid robots rolled on the floor of the “Robo Chef” restaurant in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar in the evening and served food to the waiting customers. After serving them food, the two robots even chimed “Apana mane khushi to” (Are you happy), a phrase popularised by chief minister Naveen Patnaik during his 2019 election campaign.

Jeet Basa, the owner of the restaurant who is a civil engineer by qualification, said he was inspired by the services by robots in restaurants during his visit to the US.

“Though there are several restaurants in India where robots are serving customers, Robo Chef is probably the first restaurant where there is no special track for them. They can move on in any uniform surface. Besides, the two robots that we have is completely manufactured in India unlike other restaurants where they are imported from China,” said Basa.

Basa said the robots used in his restaurant used SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology that does not need any guided path or environment modification. “The robots have 17 kinds of censors that sense the environment, heat, even smoke, identify persons, greet and welcome people,” he said.

The two robots not only serve the customers, but take orders from them through tablets.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 01:18 IST

tags
top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News