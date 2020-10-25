e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Odisha temple, animal sacrifice discontinued due to Covid-19 pandemic

In Odisha temple, animal sacrifice discontinued due to Covid-19 pandemic

The famous Chhatar Jatra of Manikeswari Temple in western Odisha district of Kalahandi was conducted on Saturday amid Covid-19 restrictions and tight security without participation of devotees.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:53 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Despite the SC allowing the sacrifice ritual, the organisers of the festival decided against the animal sacrifice to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The organisers too decided not to go ahead with the animal sacrifice due to Covid-19 restrictions
Despite the SC allowing the sacrifice ritual, the organisers of the festival decided against the animal sacrifice to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The organisers too decided not to go ahead with the animal sacrifice due to Covid-19 restrictions(HT PHOTO.)
         

For the first time in several decades, the ritual of animal sacrifice in a famous Hindu temple of Odisha could not be held due to Covid-19 restrictions though the Supreme Court had allowed it last week.

The famous Chhatar Jatra of Manikeswari Temple in western Odisha district of Kalahandi was conducted on Saturday amid Covid-19 restrictions and tight security without participation of devotees. The festival began early this morning with the procession of Chhatar of Goddess Manikeswari taken to the outskirts of Bhawanipatna town following secret rituals.

As per tradition, devotees sacrifice large numbers of sheep, goats, roosters and pigeons in the hope that Goddess Manikeswari would meet all their wishes. However, the Orissa High Court on January 6 had imposed a ban on sacrifice of animals and birds in and around Maa Manikeswari temple. Last week, the Supreme Court had put an interim stay on the High Court order of restricting animal sacrifice during the festival.

Despite the SC allowing the sacrifice ritual, the organisers of the festival decided against the animal sacrifice to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “We had imposed section 144 CrPC around the temple to prevent congregation of people around the temple. The organisers too decided not to go ahead with the animal sacrifice due to Covid-19 restrictions,” a senior official of Kalahandi said.

tags
top news
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In