In office of profit case, Jharkhand CM seeks copy of Governor's request to EC

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren - via his lawyer - has sought a copy of the letter from the Election Commission of the request made by Governor Ramesh Bais for a second opinion in the office-of-profit case. In the letter, the Chief Minister said that it has been more than two months since the election body had communicated its opinion in the matter but the Governor has not yet revealed his decision.

The panel had “wrongfully” declined to share a copy - of its opinion - with Soren, it further reads. The letter further points out that the Governor's decision to seek a second opinion was revealed to the chief minister via media interviews.

“However, my client has not received any notice from the Commission in this regard,” says Vaibhav Tomar - Soren's counsel - in the letter. "Without prejudice" to Soren's rights, the counsel has thereby asked for a copy of the Governor's request, further urging the poll body to not "tender an opinion" pursuant to the second request without affording the chief minister a "fair and effective hearing".

The controversy in the matter in August after the EC's move in the case following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the assembly in the office of profit case under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

