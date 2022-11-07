Home / India News / In office of profit case, Jharkhand CM seeks copy of Governor's request to EC

In office of profit case, Jharkhand CM seeks copy of Governor's request to EC

india news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 10:29 AM IST

Hemant Soren has sought a copy of the request from the Election Commission.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren - via his lawyer - has sought a copy of the letter from the Election Commission of the request made by Governor Ramesh Bais for a second opinion in the office-of-profit case. In the letter, the Chief Minister said that it has been more than two months since the election body had communicated its opinion in the matter but the Governor has not yet revealed his decision.

The panel had “wrongfully” declined to share a copy - of its opinion - with Soren, it further reads. The letter further points out that the Governor's decision to seek a second opinion was revealed to the chief minister via media interviews.

“However, my client has not received any notice from the Commission in this regard,” says Vaibhav Tomar - Soren's counsel - in the letter. "Without prejudice" to Soren's rights, the counsel has thereby asked for a copy of the Governor's request, further urging the poll body to not "tender an opinion" pursuant to the second request without affording the chief minister a "fair and effective hearing".

The controversy in the matter in August after the EC's move in the case following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the assembly in the office of profit case under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jharkhand hemant soren
jharkhand hemant soren

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out