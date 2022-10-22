In one tweet, Rahul Gandhi's dig on PM's corruption remark, '40% commission', FM

Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharpened his attack on the BJP in Karnataka where he is undertaking the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party’s mass contact programme with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His latest tweet did not only have a reference to the “40 per cent commission” jibe that is often taken on the Basavaraj Bommai government by his party but also Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark last week on the Indian rupee.

“‘Won’t let eat’ is only (a slogan) for those who are poor, deprived and suffering from hunger. In Karnataka, the BJP government is free to eat ‘40 per cent commission,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi. He was talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to end corruption when he said: “Na khaunga, na khane doonga (I won’t eat, and I won’t let them eat)”.

The Congress has been hitting out at the Karnataka government after claims were made that 40 per cent commission was sought by government officers for services.

“Hoping the PM now does not say now - ‘It’s not the corruption that’s rising but fuel is falling short for the double-engine government.” The “double-engine government” refers to the BJP governments in states, and at the Centre, which according to the party’s leaders, has helped in delivering public services effectively.

With his tweet, Rahul Gandhi aimed to take a fresh swipe on Sitharaman, who last week said that “rupee is not depreciating, but dollar is strengthening.” While there has been massive criticism, some have argued saying that what the FM meant was that the Indian rupee has been faring better as compared to the decline other foreign currencies have seen.

