In phone call, top Indian, US officials discuss efforts to reduce trade barriers

NEW DELHI: India-US trade negotiations, including reduction of barriers to achieve a balanced trade relationship, and cooperation across the Indo-Pacific figured in a phone conversation on Friday between foreign secretary Vikram Misri and US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri addresses the media in New Delhi (PTI)

The two officials “touched on the growing bilateral trade, defence and technology cooperation, and issues relating to mobility and migration”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement without giving details.

Misri underlined the deepening convergence of India-US strategic interests, the statement said.

US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout that Misri and Landauare discussed “ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship” and to strengthen collaboration in defence and technology.

US assistant trade representative Brendan Lynch is currently in India with a delegation for talks on firming up a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). These talks are being held against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s threat of imposing reciprocal tariffs on trade partners from April 2.

Trump has repeatedly described India as a “tariff king” and claimed that he expects New Delhi to slash tariffs.

Bruce said Misri and Landau also discussed efforts to boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Landau thanked Misri for “India’s assistance [in] addressing illegal immigration to the United States and asked the Government of India for continued cooperation on this issue”.

The US has deported hundreds of illegal Indian immigrants, both by military flights to Amritsar and on special flights to Panama. Fifty-five Indians sent to Panama were subsequently repatriated to India.

The external affairs ministry’s statement said both sides “agreed to remain engaged on matters of mutual concern”. Misri also invited Landau to visit India.