IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / In Photos: India begins its Covid-19 vaccination drive
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shows vaccine during the vaccination process at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.(HT Photo/ Amal KS)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shows vaccine during the vaccination process at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.(HT Photo/ Amal KS)
india news

In Photos: India begins its Covid-19 vaccination drive

At hospitals and vaccination centers across major Indian cities -- from Mumbai to New Delhi -- tens of thousands of key frontline workers began queuing, some to receive the first vaccines while others to administer them.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:48 PM IST

India launched one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, setting in motion a complex deployment plan aimed at stemming the wide spread of infections across a nation of more than 1.3 billion people.

At hospitals and vaccination centers across major Indian cities -- from Mumbai to New Delhi -- tens of thousands of key frontline workers began queuing, some to receive the first vaccines while others to administer them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the program with a speech addressing more than 3,000 centers across India where the first shots were to be given.

Vaccine is administered inside the vaccination center during the vaccination process at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.(HT Photo/ Amal KS)
Vaccine is administered inside the vaccination center during the vaccination process at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.(HT Photo/ Amal KS)


“These vaccines will help India win the battle against the virus,” Modi said, adding that Indians should get the shots and not pay heed to any anti-vaccine propaganda.

Volunteers showing victory sign after the Covid 19 vaccination is given to them at DadaDev Hospital near Dwarka.(HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)
Volunteers showing victory sign after the Covid 19 vaccination is given to them at DadaDev Hospital near Dwarka.(HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)


In a hospital in Mumbai, health workers chanted the name of the Hindu god Ganesha, believed to bless new beginnings, as they moved vials from cold storage to the vaccination sites. Many health workers and hospital staff shortlisted to be inoculated on the first day of the campaign said they were relieved to be on the list.

Covid 19 vaccine given to one of the volunteer at DadaDev Hospital near Dwarka. (HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)
Covid 19 vaccine given to one of the volunteer at DadaDev Hospital near Dwarka. (HT Photo/ Vipin Kumar)


The inoculation campaign across the world’s second-most populous country will showcase whether Covid-19 can be swiftly tamed in nations with disjointed health and transportation networks. Officially, more than 10.5 million people in India have been infected with the disease that has also killed at least 150,000 in the country.

First and second beneficiary of covisheild vaccine in PGI Dr .Anup Ghosh Department of Microbiology and Prashant sharma Department of Haematology in PGI Chandigarh. (HT Photo/ Keshav Singh)
First and second beneficiary of covisheild vaccine in PGI Dr .Anup Ghosh Department of Microbiology and Prashant sharma Department of Haematology in PGI Chandigarh. (HT Photo/ Keshav Singh)


India has granted emergency licenses to the two-dose vaccines manufactured by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. and the Serum Institute of India Ltd. The latter partnered with AstraZeneca Plc to make at least one billion doses of their shot. New Delhi already made its first purchase of 11 million Astra shots, as well as 5.5 million vials of Covaxin, the indigenous inoculation produced by Bharat Biotech.

Ghaziabad vaccine nursing staff in women's hospital in Ghaziabad. (HT Photo/ Sakib Ali)
Ghaziabad vaccine nursing staff in women's hospital in Ghaziabad. (HT Photo/ Sakib Ali)


Plans drawn up by India’s health ministry outline steps to vaccinate 300 million people in the first stage through August.

Dr. Vijay Yewale (C) receives the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19 at NMMC Hospial Vashi.(HT Photo)
Dr. Vijay Yewale (C) receives the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19 at NMMC Hospial Vashi.(HT Photo)


In an initial round, 30 million health care and front line workers -- such as the police and defense forces -- will receive injections. The second phase is targeted at about 270 million people above the age of 50 and those at particular risk to Covid. The process will draw on existing networks used to vaccinate tens of millions of babies each year against diseases such as polio.

Vaccination against Covid-19 at NMMC Hospial Vashi.(HT Photo/ Bachchan Kumar)
Vaccination against Covid-19 at NMMC Hospial Vashi.(HT Photo/ Bachchan Kumar)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Screengrab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Screengrab)
india news

PM Modi addresses 'Prarambh: Startup India International Summit'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:16 PM IST
"Earlier, on hearing about a startup people used to ask 'why don't you do a job?'. But now people say why not create a start up instead of doing a job," PM Modi said during the summit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain lost the Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur in Bihar in 2014 and did not contest the 2019 polls. (HT PHOTO).
Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain lost the Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur in Bihar in 2014 and did not contest the 2019 polls. (HT PHOTO).
india news

BJP selects Shahnawaz Hussain as nominee for Bihar MLC polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • A former civil aviation minister, Shahnawaz Hussain was recently sent to helm the party’s campaign for the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Union Minister of home for finance Anurag Thakur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This week, Meghalaya received 35,000 vaccine doses for vaccination in the first phase when 16,000 health workers will receive the first dose.(AP | Representational image)
This week, Meghalaya received 35,000 vaccine doses for vaccination in the first phase when 16,000 health workers will receive the first dose.(AP | Representational image)
india news

35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya

By David Laitphlang
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Over 800 health workers across the state were scheduled to be vaccinated on day one of the immunisation drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 16,000 healthcare workers are set to be vaccinated on the first day across the state. (Reuters | Representational image)
Over 16,000 healthcare workers are set to be vaccinated on the first day across the state. (Reuters | Representational image)
india news

Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:03 PM IST
As you can see, I have not felt any adverse effect even an hour after getting inoculated. I am blessed to be the first recipient...The vaccine is totally safe, effective, and we can defeat coronavirus only when all of us get vaccinated," Dr Thacker said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali is the senior-most Nepalese leader to visit India in more than a year after the Covid-19 outbreak. (HT PHOTO).
Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali is the senior-most Nepalese leader to visit India in more than a year after the Covid-19 outbreak. (HT PHOTO).
india news

'Will never allow interference in domestic politics': Nepalese foreign minister

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Gyawali said his country has “excellent” ties with India and China and seeks to improve connectivity and economic ties with both.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to the officials is the first person in the country vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Delhi.(REUTERS)
Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to the officials is the first person in the country vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

AIIMS worker, 34, is first in India to get Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:11 PM IST
The Najafgarh resident said he had volunteered to be vaccinated first as his colleagues chosen for the drive were "scared" before getting the shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Co-WIN stands for Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and would be used for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine program in India.(PTI)
Co-WIN stands for Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and would be used for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Covid-19 vaccine program in India.(PTI)
india news

Co-WIN: Everything to know about the app behind India’s Covid-19 vaccine program

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:58 PM IST
While the self-registration module of the app is yet to be announced officially by the government, here is everything you need to know about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(PTI file photo)
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(PTI file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Demand to set new rules, SOPs for vaccinated travellers

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the government over the efficacy of Covaxin. (Raj k Raj/ HT File Photo )
Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the government over the efficacy of Covaxin. (Raj k Raj/ HT File Photo )
india news

Expected better of you, Sir: Congress on Vardhan’s counter to vaccine criticism

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Following the launch of the inoculation drive, Manish Tewari had attacked the Centre over the shot and also asked why government functionaries were not taking the Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(AFP)
TAAI said that many countries have started the process of vaccination and inoculated travellers are willing to travel to India.(AFP)
india news

Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:26 PM IST
  • TAAI said that setting up of new SOPs will enable vaccinated travellers to resume their activities to pre-Covid times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccination exercise is being conducted at 81 sites across all 11 districts.(HT Photo)
The vaccination exercise is being conducted at 81 sites across all 11 districts.(HT Photo)
india news

First beneficiaries of Covid immunisation drive express pride

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:59 PM IST
A similar sentiment prevailed on the first day of the exercise among the healthcare workers in Delhi who received the shots at 81 sites chosen for the drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court had passed the order on the loan moratorium case in September last year.(PTI)
The top court had passed the order on the loan moratorium case in September last year.(PTI)
india news

Petitions in SC seek direction for contempt of court proceedings against RBI Guv

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The contemptuous act of the respondents has shaken the confidence of the public and has degraded the trust of the borrowers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first vaccination shot was received by Sentimeren Aonok, 54, a doctor at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK).(AP | Representational image)
The first vaccination shot was received by Sentimeren Aonok, 54, a doctor at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK).(AP | Representational image)
india news

Covid 19 vaccination begins in Nagaland

Written by Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Nagaland has received 26,500 vials of the vaccine for the initial phase of the vaccination and 100 health workers per district were listed to receive the vaccine on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Singh said this while addressing a gathering here during the 'bhoomipujan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of a new Command Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
india news

Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day: Gehlot on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Two vaccines—Covidshield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, developed indigenously by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech—are being administered in the inoculation programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP