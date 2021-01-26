In Photos: States, UTs display their tableaux at R-Day parade

As many as 17 tableaux from several states and Union Territories participated in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath on Tuesday. The tableaux, which include models, monuments, religious figures, depict the cultural heritage, art, festivities of a particular region. Apart from the tableaux presented by these states and UTs, six were being displayed by the defence ministry while the nine were from the other Union ministries and para-military forces of the country.

The Union territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, displayed its first-ever tableau on the parade. The tableau highlighted the vision for Ladakh - to be carbon neutral and exemplary for the world. Punjab showcased the glory of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Uttar Pradesh’s tableau for the parade was based on the city of Ayodhya and displayed a model of the Ram Temple and its Deepotsav celebrations.

With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Covid' the tableau of the Union science ministry's department of biotechnology depicts the process of coronavrius disease (Covid-19) vaccine development through various processes.





The state of Uttar Pradesh based its Republic Day parade tableau on the ancient city of Ayodhya. The tableau depicted the iconic Ram Temple and the Deepotsava festival- where millions of earthen lamps are lit.





The tableau of Punjab depicted the glory of 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. Based on the theme '400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur', the trailer also showed Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, the site of cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Gujarat's R-day tableau showed a replica of the Sun Temple at Modher- which is Sabhamandap, part of the Sun Temple. It’s 52 pillars denote 52 weeks of a Solar year.



