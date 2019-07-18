In photos, tiger chooses ‘bed n breakfast’ to escape floods in Assam’s Kaziranga

The photograph of a Royal Bengal tiger lying on a bed at a house near Kaziranga national park in Assam is being widely shared on Twitter. Over 95% area of the park is submerged due to the floods displacing many animals.

In the image tweeted by the Wildlife Trust of India, the tiger can be seen relaxing on a bed. The big cat escaped from the flooded Kaziranga and took shelter at the house near National Highway-37.

The Wildlife Trust of India that was providing constant updates on the situation said they will wait until dark to give the tiger a safe passage from the house to the forest.

The floods have dealt a heavy blow to wildlife in Kaziranga where at least 17 animals since last week. Nine of the 17 deaths were caused by vehicle hits when they were trying to make their way out of Kaziranga.

Officials have said that over 95% area of the world-renowned park is submerged.

The animals usually take shelter at the highlands inside the park during the monsoon. There are as many as 33 new and 111 old highlands inside the park. The animals also move to the hills of Karbi Anglong on the other side of the Asian Highway 1), during the rains.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 13:24 IST