In PM Modi’s Covid-19 meeting with CMs, Kerala and Bengal strike a different chord

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with the chief ministers to form a strategy to find a way ahead in the country’s fight against the coronavirus lockdown.

As several issues were discussed by the Prime Minister and the heads of states, Kerala was the only state not represented by its chief minister in the video-conference.

A government spokesperson said Pinarayi Vijayan had spoken in detail and this time a chance was given to those who could not speak the last time. So, the state’s chief secretary Tom Jose attended the meeting instead.

In the meeting, the southern state sought a staggered removal of the lockdown and an exclusive Covid-19 package. Another issue Kerala raised was the return of the migrant population from the Middle-Eastern countries. It wants the Centre to expedite the evacuation.

Reports had said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee would only attend the meeting briefly and then ask a senior bureaucrat to represent her.

But Mamata Banerjee, who was said to be upset she was not given a chance to speak, did attend the meeting.

As the nationwide lockdown is about to end on May 3, PM Modi underlined the key challenge of balancing lives and livelihood in the country.

The Prime Minister has already held three such meetings with chief ministers to discuss the situation in the country as it tackles a rising number of infections.