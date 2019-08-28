In Rajasthan’s Kota, 21 police personnel removed over custodial death

india

The entire police staff of 21 police personnel of the Mahaveer Nagar police station has been removed and sent to police lines following a custodial death case.

Policemen, including Station House Officer, Mahesh Singh, Duty officer, Ishwar Singh and Sentry Hari Shankar were removed and sent to police lines on August 24.

When asked about removal of the entire police staff of Mahaveer Nagar police station, Additional SP, Kota city, Rajesh Kumar, said that there are certain mandatory procedures followed after custodial death which includes removal of the police staff from the concerned police station so such removal has been done under such procedure.

“A total of 21 policemen including constables to sub inspector rank have been removed from the Mahaveer Nagar police station and sent to police lines,” he said.

One Hanuman Koli (40), son of Bhairulal Koli had died in police custody at the Mahaveer Nagar police station on Friday (August 23).

Hanuman was caught from Mahaveer Nagar area of Kota city on Thursday night under 151 CrPC for breach of peace after a person lodged a complaint against Hanuman and his 7 other aides for manhandling him.

Hanuman complained of uneasiness on Friday after which he was taken to the New Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead.

Later, a judicial probe was ordered in the case and his body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

The police had revealed that the deceased used to consume alcohol due to which his family had started shunning him.

However, the wife of the deceased accused the police staff and said that her husband had been killed in custody.

