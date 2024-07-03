In Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi slams Congress, says people rejected propaganda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress and said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections verdict showed people have rejected propaganda and voted for performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)

Replying to the debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi said politics of misleading people has been defeated.

Modi also took potshots at the Congress for its statement that the country was bound to grow irrespective of who was in power. Those who ran the government on the auto-pilot mode can only make such statements, he said.

In his address in Rajya Sabha, Modi said for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Constitution is not just a compilation of articles but its spirit and words are very important too.

It acts like a lighthouse for governments, Modi said adding the Constitution Day will disseminate the spirit of the Constitution in the country.

Modi said this is the first time in six decades that a government has returned to power after being in office for 10 years.

The third term for the BJP-led NDA is to make India a developed and self-reliant nation, he said.

The verdict is to make India the world's third-largest economy from the current fifth. Modi said.

Later, Opposition MPs staged a walk out during Modi's address at the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition can't face the truth, says PM Modi

"The country is watching that those who spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth. Those who do not have the courage to face truth, do not have courage to listen to the answers to questions that were raised in these discussions. They are insulting the Upper House, the glorious tradition of the House," Modi said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar slammed Opposition parties for staging walkout during PM's reply on Motion of Thanks to President's Address. "Opposition is not able to digest mandate given by 140 crore people to NDA, PM Modi asserted after Opposition MPs walked out from the Rajya Sabha.