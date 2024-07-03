Rajya Sabha session LIVE updates: ‘Can’t handle the truth,' says PM Modi as Opposition walks out
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha today, Wednesday, a day after fiery attacks on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed on July 3 at 11 am while the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday evening sine die after the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs clashed over PM Modi's speech in the lower House....Read More
"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will speak in the Rajya Sabha at around 12 noon. He will take part in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address," PMO said in a post on X.
As proceedings of Rajya Sabha began this morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhhar offered condolences on the loss of lives in the stampede in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge called on the government to enact legislation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.
Prime Minister addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday following which the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die. Speaker Om Birla said it recorded a productivity of 103 per cent. PM Modi, during his address in the lower house, attacked the INDIA bloc and Rahul Gandhi over their remarks on ‘Hinduism’ and other issues.
The discussion in the Rajya Sabha is expected to range from NEET paper leak issue to Manipur violence. Opposition members on Tuesday cornered the government in the Rajya Sabha over the recent examination paper leaks, saying it is hurting the future of the youths and the morale of students who have toiled hard.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: “They can't face the truth,” says PM Modi
As the Opposition walked out, PM Modi said, "The country is watching that those who spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth. Those who do not have the courage to face truth, do not have courage to listen to the answers to questions that were raised in these discussions. They are insulting the Upper House, the glorious tradition of the Upper House."
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: Opposition walks out at PM Modi attacks INDIA bloc
PM Modi continued his speech and attacks on the INDIA bloc as opposition MPs continued to raise slogans and walked out of the House.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: Opposition seeks adjournment of Rajya Sabha
Opposition MPs stood up from their seat amid PM Modi's speech, and raised chants of “Rajya Sabha ko radh karo, Jhooth bolna band karo (Adjourn Rajya Sabha, Stop Lying)”
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: Opposition chants ‘LoP, LoP’ amid PM Modi's address
Opposition MPs are sparking an uproar in the Rajya Sabha as PM Modi addressed the MPs, chanting ‘LoP, LoP’ in the middle of his address.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: ‘People defeated politics of deceit, propaganda’
PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha, “We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country, in these elections. They defeated propaganda. They prioritised performance. They rejected the politics of deceit and put stamp of victory on the politics of trust.”
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: PM Modi hails ‘Viksit Bharat’ campaign
“This opportunity given to us for the third time by the people of the country is to realise 'Viksit Bharat' and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” said PM Narendra Modi.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: ‘Last 10 years just appetizer,’ says PM Modi
PM Modi said that the last 10 years of the NDA government were just an “appetizer”, and the “main course” of the government is yet to come.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: Uproar amid PM Modi's address
Opposition leaders are trying to drown out PM Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha by chanting 'LoP ko bolne do (Let leader of opposition speak)" as he addressed the house.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: ‘Will make India 3rd largest economy’
PM Modi said that in the third NDA term, India will become the third largest economy in the world. He further said that Indian economy went from ten to number five in over the last 10 years.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: PM Modi hails Constitution of India
PM Modi said that the NDA government is only in power because of the Constitution of India. “I am here because of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution,” he said.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha, “I thank my friends in Congress. Who said this will be a 1/3rd government. They are right. We have had a government for 10 years, 20 more are yet to come. I hope it comes true.”
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: PM Modi begins address in upper House
PM Modi commenced his address in the Rajya Sabha at 12 noon, hailing NDA's historic third victory in the general elections.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday night after a fiery discussion on PM Modi's two-hour address on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
Rajya Sabha session LIVE: PM Modi's address to commence shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rajya Sabha at 11 am, after the proceedings of the upper House begin.