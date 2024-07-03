Rajya Sabha session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha today, Wednesday, a day after fiery attacks on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed on July 3 at 11 am while the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday evening sine die after the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs clashed over PM Modi's speech in the lower House....Read More

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will speak in the Rajya Sabha at around 12 noon. He will take part in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address," PMO said in a post on X.

As proceedings of Rajya Sabha began this morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhhar offered condolences on the loss of lives in the stampede in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge called on the government to enact legislation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

Prime Minister addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday following which the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die. Speaker Om Birla said it recorded a productivity of 103 per cent. PM Modi, during his address in the lower house, attacked the INDIA bloc and Rahul Gandhi over their remarks on ‘Hinduism’ and other issues.

The discussion in the Rajya Sabha is expected to range from NEET paper leak issue to Manipur violence. Opposition members on Tuesday cornered the government in the Rajya Sabha over the recent examination paper leaks, saying it is hurting the future of the youths and the morale of students who have toiled hard.