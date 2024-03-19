In Salem, PM Narendra Modi gets emotional while recalling ‘Auditor’ Ramesh. Who was he?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned emotional and paused his speech briefly while remembering a late BJP leader who was hacked to death in 2013. Salem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi drinks water amid his address during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.(PTI)

Addressing a public rally in Salem, Modi recalled three personalities related to the district, including the late BJP leader KN Lakshmanan.

However, he turned emotional while talking about 'Auditor' Ramesh.

“Today, I remember Auditor Ramesh,” PM Modi said before pausing his speech for over a minute.

The crowd fell silent for a few seconds and then raised slogans in Modi's support.

Resuming his speech, PM Modi said, “Unfortunately, My Ramesh of Salem is not among us.”

“Ramesh worked hard for the party, day and night and he was a good orator. But he was killed,” he added as he paid tribute to the late BJP leader.

Who was ‘Auditor’ Ramesh?

V Ramesh, an auditor by profession, was a Salem-based state general secretary of the party. The 52-year-old BJP leader was attacked with sharp-edged weapons near his house on July 19, 2013, by unidentified assailants. The BJP leader had gone to his office to discuss party affairs around 9pm and was attacked by four persons while returning to his residence, according to police.

At that time, then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi had called and enquired about the murder.

The incident caused tensions in the region as protesters stoned five government buses and the authorities had to declare a holiday in schools.

In October 2013, HT reported that Narendra Modi, who was BJP's prime ministerial face, didn't offer any praise for then Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, during his rally in Tiruchi. TN BJP leaders said that Modi was not too happy with the state government for the lack of progress in the probe into the killing Auditor Ramesh.

The prime minister also paid rich tributes to the late Lakshmanan, recalling his contributions for the party's growth in Tamil Nadu.

"Lakshmanan ji role in the anti-emergency movement and participation in socio-cultural activities will always be remembered. His contribution to the expansion of the BJP in the state is unforgettable. He also started many schools in the state, he added.