In second major restructuring in 2 days, Rajasthan reshuffles 66 IPS officers

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:38 IST

The Rajasthan government carried out a major reshuffle in the police department transferring and re-designating 66 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Friday night, a day after it transferred 103 IAS officers.

According to orders issued by the Department of Personnel (DoP), two director general of police (DGP) rank officers, eights additional director general of police (ADGPs), seven inspector general (IGs), 13 deputy inspector general of police (DIGs) and 38 superintendent of police (SP) rank officers were among those transferred.

Senior IPS officer ML Lather who was director general (law and order) has been appointed as DGP (crime branch) and BL Soni who was holding DGP (crime branch) has been appointed as DG (Jail).

Among the ADGPs, Anil Paliwal has been appointed in police personnel department, Ashok Kumar Rathore in ATS and SOG, Prashakha Mathur in Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, Biju George in vigilance department, Govind Gupta in recruitment and promotion board and Hemant Priyadarshi in reorganization and rules wing of Rajasthan police.

Amongst field changes, Jose Mohan was appointed as commissioner of police, Jodhpur. He replaces Praful Kumar who has been appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bikaner range and Sanjeeb Narzary was appointed as Bharatpur range IGP. He was earlier the IGP of the armed battalion.

Among Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) Ajay Pal Lamba was appointed as additional commissioner of police, crime and Rahul Prakash was appointed as additional commissioner of police, law and order.

Amongst district chiefs, Om Prakash was appointed as SP Tonk, Mridul Kachawa as Karauli SP, Shweta Dhankar as Nagaur SP, Priti Chandra as SP Bhilwara, Ajay Singh as Jaisalmer SP, Deshmukh Paris Anil as SP Churu, Prahlad Singh Krishnia as SP Bikaner, Kesar Singh as Dholpur SP, Ram Moorty Joshi as SP Bhiwadi, Pooja Awana as SP Sirohi, Shyam Singh as SP Jalore, Manish Agarwal as SP Dausa, Alok Srivastava as Jodhpur DCP West Jodhpur and Manoj Kumar as DCP West Jaipur.