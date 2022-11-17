Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In Siliguri, Nitin Gadkari falls ill after programme; attended by doctors

In Siliguri, Nitin Gadkari falls ill after programme; attended by doctors

india news
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 03:01 PM IST

Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of Bengal, laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects of ₹1206 crore at Siliguri in north Bengal.

According to officials, Gadkari was taken to the residence of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday fell ill after attending a programme at Siliguri and was attended by doctors, BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba said. Gadkari later recovered and left in his car, he said.

“After the programme ended, Gadkari ji complained of uneasiness. The doctors immediately attended to him in the backstage area. He later left in his car,” Zimba said.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari publicly apologises for bad roads in MP’s Mandla, people react | Video

According to officials, he was taken to the residence of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who was also present at the programme. Details regarding his health are awaited. Gadkari, who is on a whirlwind tour of Bengal, laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects of 1206 crore at Siliguri in north Bengal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
nitin gadkari west bengal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP