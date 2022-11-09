Home / Cities / Indore News / Nitin Gadkari publicly apologises for bad roads in MP’s Mandla, people react | Video

Nitin Gadkari publicly apologises for bad roads in MP's Mandla, people react | Video

Updated on Nov 09, 2022 04:08 PM IST

"If there is a mistake... one should apologise. Part of the road stretch from Mandla to Jabalpur - a two lane project from Barela to Mandla - is being built at the cost of ₹400 crore but I am not satisfied with it," he said.

Gadkari was in Mandla to kick-start five national highway projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,261 crore.
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Union minister Nitin Gadkari made the headlines Wednesday after a video of him apologising to the public over the condition of roads in Madhya Pradeh's Mandla was shared online. Gadkari is the minister for road transport and highways in prime minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. The 65-year-old BJP leader's apology was followed by applause from the crowd.

Also Read | 'Drink alcohol, chew tobacco; don't care...': BJP MP on saving water| Video

"You are facing difficulties. I have spoken to the authorities in this matter. Whatever work is left would be suspended after a mutual discussion and the work done previously will be repaired," he said, that he had ordered for a new tender to ensure completion of work.

"Whatever problems you’ve faced till now because of this, I apologise..."

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, Gadkari inagurated 13 road projects worth 5315 crore in Jabalpur and Mandla districts. In Jabalpur, he unvelied eight road projects of 214 km worth 4,054 crores. Chief minister Shivraj Chouhan thanked the union minister and urged the centre to approve new proposals to connect the area around Kanha to main roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

