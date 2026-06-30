Ludhiana: Khanna SDM freezes sale of land linked to fake NOCs amid fraud probe

The Khanna administration has frozen the sale and registration of land parcels linked to fake or manually issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) after an inquiry uncovered irregularities in 35 property registries. The probe report has been forwarded to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Khanna, for further legal action. Officials said the restrictions have been imposed to prevent disputed land from changing hands again. (HT File)

The directive, issued by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana to the sub-registrar’s office, bars the sale, transfer and registration of properties found to have been transacted using forged or manually issued NOCs. Revenue officials have also been directed to make necessary entries in land records, including the Jamabandi, wherever fake or manually issued NOCs have been detected or are under verification, ensuring that the disputed properties cannot be transferred until the inquiry is completed.

Officials said the restrictions have been imposed to prevent disputed land from changing hands again, safeguard government records and protect unsuspecting buyers from fraudulent transactions.

The administration has also directed the sub-registrar not to entertain any fresh sale deeds or registration documents related to the disputed properties until further orders.

Strict action will be taken against those found involved in manipulating official records or executing fraudulent land transactions, officials said, adding that the police investigation is underway and further legal proceedings will be initiated based on the inquiry findings.

Appealing to prospective buyers to exercise caution, SDM Swati Tiwana advised people to thoroughly verify land records, ownership documents and No Objection Certificates before entering into any property transaction. She urged residents to approach the revenue department or the local administration regarding authenticity of land documents.