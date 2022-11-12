Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari announces 7 new projects worth 10,222 cr for Tripura

Nitin Gadkari announces 7 new projects worth 10,222 cr for Tripura

india news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 02:50 PM IST

These projects will strengthen connectivity between Tripura and other northeastern states including neighbouring Bangladesh. It will also give rise to tourism and employment in the state, Gadkari said

The announcement was made during a review meeting of the northeast states on the construction of national highways held in Guwahati (Twitter /@DrManikSaha2)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday sanctioned seven projects worth Rs.10,222 crores in Tripura.

The announcement was made during a review meeting of the northeast states on the construction of national highways held in Guwahati.

According to a press statement from the ministry, Gadkari was reviewing highway projects of different northeastern states, including Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura at Guwahati.

“These projects will strengthen connectivity between Tripura and other northeastern states including neighbouring Bangladesh. It will also give rise to tourism and employment in the state,” Gadkari said.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, Union minister of state General (retd) V K Singh, the chief forest conservator, the revenue principal secretary, the Public Works Department secretary and higher officials of the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways, and the National Highway Infrastructures Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) were among those who attended the meeting.

The Union Minister also directed the state government to speed up the process of land acquisition, forest land clearance, electricity, and water lines for the expedition of the schemes.

Saturday, November 12, 2022
