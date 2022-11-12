Home / India News / 6 Rohingya refugees, including 2 infants detained in Agartala; case filed

6 Rohingya refugees, including 2 infants detained in Agartala; case filed

Updated on Nov 12, 2022 02:35 PM IST

The detainees entered the Dhanpur area under Jatrapur police station limits in the Sepahijala district, crossing the India-Bangladesh border fence and were arrested by Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP)

Tripura shares 856 kilometres long international border with Bangladesh (Reuters Photo)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Four Rohingyas and two infants who entered India illegally were arrested in Agartala on Friday, police said.

The incident comes a week after 15 Rohingya refugees were arrested from different parts of Tripura in separate incidents.

Issuing a statement, assistant inspector general (law and order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said, “A specific case was registered against them for further legal action at Agartala GRP police station.”

The detainees entered the Dhanpur area under Jatrapur police station limits in the Sepahijala district, crossing the India-Bangladesh border fence and were arrested by Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) from Badharghat railway station, said police.

The arrested people have been identified as Mohammad Safikul Islam (55), and Mohammad Abdul Kayer (23), Senwara Begam (19), her one-year-old baby, Nur Kayeda (19) and her 16 months old child.

During interrogation, it was revealed that most of them came from Kutupalong Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox Bazaar, southeast coast of Bangladesh, while Nur Kayeda came from Chittagong.

Tripura shares 856 kilometres long international border with Bangladesh. The Sepahijala district shares a large length of the Indo-Bangla border.

