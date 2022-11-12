Gujarat ATS nabs Afghan national with 8 kg heroin worth 56 cr in Delhi

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on late Thursday, in a joint operation with Delhi police, arrested an Afghan national and seized 8 kg heroin worth ₹56 crore from Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Hakmatullah Noorullah alias Aman .

Giving details about how they were able to identify and nab Noorullah, SP (Operations) ATS, Sunil Joshi said on Oct 8 this year, the ATS team along with the Indian Coast Guard intercepted a Pakistani boat (Sakar) off Jakhau Coast in Gujarat carrying 50 kg heroin worth ₹350 crore and arrested six Pakistan nationals.

During their interrogation, it came to light that Hakmatullah, who had been in India for about four years on a tourist visa was to receive the consignment, said Joshi.

“After we nabbed Hakmatullah, he confessed about 8 kg heroin he was hiding in a car,” Joshi said.

“We have seized the heroin and are investigating the case. We are also looking for other suspects who were roped in for transportation of the contraband after it landed on the Gujarat sea coast,” he added.