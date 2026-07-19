In space and on track: India marks twin milestones under 48 hours with Vikram-1 launch, first hydrogen train

In the span of less than 48 hours, India marked two significant technological milestones—one on the ground and the other in space. While Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first indigenously built hydrogen-powered train, placing the country among a select group of nations using the clean-energy rail technology.

India creates history with Vikram-1 launch and Hydrogen Train debut. (@NayabSainiBJP and @skyrootaerospaceofficial )

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Together, the two developments reflect India's growing ambitions in commercial space technology and sustainable transportation.

Vikram-1 puts India's private space sector in orbit

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace scripted history on Saturday after successfully launching Vikram-1 under Mission Aagaman from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Also read | HT Explainer | India’s first hydrogen train: All you need to know

The launch marks the first time an Indian private company has developed and launched an orbital rocket. Unlike suborbital vehicles, Vikram-1 is designed to place satellites into stable Earth orbit, supporting applications such as communications, navigation, Earth observation and scientific research.

The mission is also being seen as a key milestone for India's private space industry following reforms introduced under the Indian Space Policy 2023, which opened the country's entire space value chain to private participation.

What makes Vikram-1 different?

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{{^usCountry}} Standing 24 metres tall, roughly the height of a seven-storey building, Vikram-1 has been designed for rapid and on-demand launch services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Standing 24 metres tall, roughly the height of a seven-storey building, Vikram-1 has been designed for rapid and on-demand launch services. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Vikram-1: All about India's first privately developed orbital rocket saying ‘hello’ to space

The rocket can carry up to 350 kg of payload to a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination. It features an all-carbon composite structure to reduce weight while improving durability.

Its four-stage configuration combines three solid-fuel stages with a liquid-fuelled orbital adjustment module. Skyroot has also equipped the vehicle with 3D-printed liquid engines, a design intended to reduce manufacturing time and complexity.

India joins select nations with hydrogen-powered train

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A day before the Vikram-1 launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first indigenously built hydrogen-powered train from Jind.

Also read | 'We should trust country's youth': Vikram-1 achieves India's first private orbital launch

With the launch, India joined a small group of countries—including Japan, Germany, the United States and China—that have introduced hydrogen-powered rail transport.

The train consists of 10 coaches, making it among the longest hydrogen-powered passenger trains developed so far. It is powered by a 3,200-horsepower propulsion system, placing it among the world's most powerful hydrogen-powered trainsets currently in operation.

PM Modi on India's hydrogen train

Addressing a public gathering in Jind after flagging off the train, Modi highlighted how recent hydrogen rail technology is on the global stage. "Hydrogen trains have only recently arrived on the global stage. They came into existence just seven or eight years ago. Currently, only three or four countries possess the capability to operate hydrogen trains, and even in those nations, the technology is still in its early stages. However, hearing about the capabilities of India's hydrogen train will fill you and every Indian with pride," the Prime Minister said.

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