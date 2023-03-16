‘In touch with parents, German authorities to find way forward’: MEA on baby Ariha case

Reiterating the efforts being taken by the government on baby Ariha Shah's custody case, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that the foreign secretary is dealing with the issue while both the embassy and foreign ministry have been in close touch with parents and German authorities to work out a solution. India is in touch with Ariha Shah's parents, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday. (ANI File photo)

“It is a sensitive case. Foreign Secretary is dealing with the case. Both the embassy and foreign ministry have been in close touch with parents and German authorities to find a way forward,” said Bagchi during the weekly press briefing of the ministry.

“It includes baby-infant child and there are issues related to privacy,” he added.

On February 25, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German chancellor Olaf Scholz, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said the issue is being closely pursued by New Delhi with the German authorities. "This is something of great sensitivity, something which we deeply care about, something on which our embassy has been in very close touch with the parents and the German authorities in trying to find a way forward," the foreign secretary said.

"Since it involves a baby, there are serious issues regarding privacy. I don't think it would be correct for me to comment on those. But this is something we deeply care about, we are very sensitive and are regularly in close touch with the parents relating to this case," the foreign secretary said.

What is the case about?

The case dates back to 2020 when Ariha Shah's custody was taken by the German authorities after the baby was accidentally hurt by her grandmother. Since then, the custody battle is going on. The case has come to the surface amid renewed debate about the old Abhigyan-Aishwarya case which is the subject of Bollywood movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

