e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Uttarakhand, 51 prisoners in Nainital Jail test Covid-19 positive

In Uttarakhand, 51 prisoners in Nainital Jail test Covid-19 positive

On May 31, for the first time amid lockdown, five prisoners had tested positive for Covid-19 in Sitarganj jail in US Nagar, ringing alarm bells among the jail authorities there.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Saturday’s test results have now taken the total number of Covid-19 positive inmates in the state to about 85.
Saturday’s test results have now taken the total number of Covid-19 positive inmates in the state to about 85. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

Nearly 51 jail inmates and one jail staffer of the Nainital district jail have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

The 52 people were found asymptomatic patients of the virus after the jail administration sent samples of a total of 71 people including jail inmates and staffers for a test in Haldwani’s Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital on September 10, said officials. Saturday’s test results have now taken the total number of Covid-19 positive inmates in the state to about 85.

Manoj Arya, superintendent Nainital district jail said, “The jail administration had sent samples of 71 people for testing. Their results came on Saturday in which 51 inmates and one jail staffer tested positive.”

“However, all are asymptomatic and none of them are serious. While the jail staffer has been put in home isolation, the inmates have been isolated inside the jail only as per Covid-19 guidelines,” Arya said.

He also informed that the jail administration has asked the jail staff to take all necessary precautions including wearing a mask and washing hands while on duty to avoid getting infected.

On May 31, for the first time amid lockdown, five prisoners had tested positive for Covid-19 in Sitarganj jail in US Nagar, ringing alarm bells among the jail authorities there.

After the first coronavirus positive case was detected in the state on March 15, the jail authorities had started taking measures to ensure inmates didn’t get infected with Covid-19. Jail authorities said all people entering jails were being screened to detect the symptoms of the virus in them. Also, jail premises were being cleaned regularly to ensure cleanliness with staffers working with masks and gloves on.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid COVID concerns
NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid COVID concerns
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row: 10 points
Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row: 10 points
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena in Mumbai: Latest developments
Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena in Mumbai: Latest developments
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In