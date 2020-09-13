In Uttarakhand, 51 prisoners in Nainital Jail test Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:37 IST

Nearly 51 jail inmates and one jail staffer of the Nainital district jail have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

The 52 people were found asymptomatic patients of the virus after the jail administration sent samples of a total of 71 people including jail inmates and staffers for a test in Haldwani’s Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital on September 10, said officials. Saturday’s test results have now taken the total number of Covid-19 positive inmates in the state to about 85.

Manoj Arya, superintendent Nainital district jail said, “The jail administration had sent samples of 71 people for testing. Their results came on Saturday in which 51 inmates and one jail staffer tested positive.”

“However, all are asymptomatic and none of them are serious. While the jail staffer has been put in home isolation, the inmates have been isolated inside the jail only as per Covid-19 guidelines,” Arya said.

He also informed that the jail administration has asked the jail staff to take all necessary precautions including wearing a mask and washing hands while on duty to avoid getting infected.

On May 31, for the first time amid lockdown, five prisoners had tested positive for Covid-19 in Sitarganj jail in US Nagar, ringing alarm bells among the jail authorities there.

After the first coronavirus positive case was detected in the state on March 15, the jail authorities had started taking measures to ensure inmates didn’t get infected with Covid-19. Jail authorities said all people entering jails were being screened to detect the symptoms of the virus in them. Also, jail premises were being cleaned regularly to ensure cleanliness with staffers working with masks and gloves on.