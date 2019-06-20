In video, teacher thrashes students in Jammu hostel

A video of a teacher thrashing students mercilessly at a hostel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district has gone viral. The incident tool place at the Gujjar Bakerwal Boys Hostel in Doda.

The total ban on corporal punishment doesn’t seem to have any meaning for Mohd Yasin, a teacher at the Jammu school, filmed mercilessly thrashing students of class 6 and 8 at the school hostel.

The students’ fault: They were late by 10-minutes for their class. The ‘thrashing’, a student says, followed an-hour-long ‘punishment’ for the same crime.

“The teacher, after making us stand for an hour for turning up late for a tuition class on Tuesday, caned us for about ten minutes. We were around 25 students who faced the horror”, student said.

“It is not for the first time that he (teacher) has thrashed us. Thrashing and scolding has become a routine affair in the class”, he alleged.

Mohd Yasin, the accused teacher confessed and has been suspended, said an official

“The teacher has been suspended and an inquiry to be headed by Tehsildar has been initiated to probe the matter”, said Sagar D Doifode, deputy commissioner, Doda.

The district official said they will leave it for the police to decide if the accused teacher needs to be arrested. Meanwhile, a separate inquiry has also been initiated under the Juvenile Justice Act.

“Whatever departmental action under the purview of administration (was needed) has been done and now police will also take cognizance”, said DC Doda.

However, Childline department co-ordinator says the hostel authorities have been directed to submit a report within two days, failing which an FIR will be lodged against the teacher.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 18:37 IST