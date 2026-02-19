Inaugural address, bilateral meets, CEOs Forum: PM Modi's jam-packed day at AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the AI Impact Summit, setting the tone for what the government described as a landmark global gathering on artificial intelligence, innovation and digital cooperation. PM Modi delivered the inaugural address at AI Impact Summit on Thursday. ( )

Addressing delegates from across the world, the Prime Minister underlined India’s vision for inclusive and responsible AI, and called for deeper collaboration between governments, industry and academia to harness technology for public good. He emphasised the need to ensure that AI remains accessible, equitable and aligned with democratic values.

Also Read: AI Impact Summit: PM Modi unveils MANAV vision promoting ethical, inclusive AI

Following the inauguration, Modi participated in the Leaders’ Plenary session, where heads of state, ministers and technology leaders deliberated on the future of AI governance, cross-border partnerships and innovation ecosystems.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Greece. The discussions focused on strengthening strategic partnerships in emerging technologies, digital infrastructure, clean energy, trade and investment.

In his meeting with the UAE leadership, talks reportedly centred on expanding cooperation in AI, fintech and next-generation infrastructure. Discussions with the Netherlands and Switzerland highlighted collaboration in high-tech manufacturing, semiconductor ecosystems and research partnerships. Talks with Greece explored avenues for boosting trade, connectivity and innovation ties between the two countries.

Also Read: 'India sees fortune in AI, not fear': PM Modi at India AI Summit

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in a high-level CEOs Forum featuring over 50 global business leaders. The closed-door interaction is expected to focus on investment opportunities in India’s digital economy, AI-led innovation, and regulatory frameworks to support emerging technologies.

The AI Impact Summit has drawn participation from policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and startups from across the globe, positioning India as a key voice in shaping the global AI agenda.