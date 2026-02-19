'India sees fortune in AI, not fear': PM Modi at India AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that while some countries may view artificial intelligence with fear and apprehension, India sees it as a pathway to opportunity and growth. AI Summit LIVE: PM Modi on stage at the India AI Summit in Delhi. (Screengrab/India AI)

“Some people see fear in AI, but India sees fortune and future in it,” Modi said while addressing delegates on Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Speaking in Hindi at the global gathering, the Prime Minister stressed that artificial intelligence must remain accessible and inclusive. “AI has to be democratised so that humans don’t just become a data point for AI or remain a raw material for AI,” he said.

Calling for a human-centric approach, Modi added, “We must democratise AI. It must become a medium for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South.”

AI as a civilisational turning point Drawing parallels with key moments in human history, Modi described artificial intelligence as a transformative force that will shape the trajectory of nations.

“There have been certain turning points that have shaped entire countries. These turning points set the direction of civilisation and transform the pace of development. Artificial intelligence is one such transformation in history,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, AI is not just about intelligent machines but about enhancing human potential. “AI is making machines intelligent and, at the same time, it is multiplying human capabilities many times over,” he said. “The real question today is not what AI can do, but what humans can do with it.”

Indiats tech ecosystem Highlighting India’s strengths, Modi said the country is uniquely positioned to lead the AI revolution. He pointed to India’s demographic dividend, describing it as the nation with the world’s largest young population and a hub of vast technology talent.

“India is the hub of the largest tech talent pool and an example of the largest tech-enabled ecosystem,” he said, adding that the country is setting a benchmark for an AI revolution aimed at “happiness for all, welfare for all.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks underscored India’s push to shape global AI governance around openness, inclusion and equitable access, especially for developing nations.