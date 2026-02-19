India leading AI revolution, benchmark at ‘happiness, welfare for all’, says PM Modi at AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed pride over India's role in shaping the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. He said that the country is leading the way and is setting a benchmark for the revolution, "happiness for all, welfare for all". PM Modi said that India is the hub of the largest tech talent poll, and is an example of the largest tech-enabled ecosystem. (Screengrab/YouTube)

Speaking on day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, the prime minister said that India is the country with the world's largest young population, the hub of the largest tech talent poll, and is an example of the largest tech-enabled ecosystem. Follow live updates on AI Impact Summit 2026

Citing human history, PM Modi said that there have been certain turning points that have shaped entire countries. "These turning points set the direction of civilisation and transform the pace of development. Artificial intelligence is one such transformation in history," he added.

PM Modi said that AI is making machines intelligent and, at the same time, it is multiplying human capabilities many times over. He said that the real question today is not what AI can do, but what humans can do with it.

Stating that India is leading and shaping the AI revolution, PM Modi said, "The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark."

He also pressed that humans should not be reduced to data points for AI, nor should they remain limited to just raw material. "Therefore, AI must be democratised. It must be made a means of Inclusion and Empowerment, and especially in the Global South," he added.

Must make AI ‘human-centric’ PM Modi emphasised that skilling, reskilling, and lifelong learning must be made into a mass movement. "The future of work will be inclusive, trusted, and human-centric. If we move forward together, artificial intelligence will elevate the potential of humanity," he said at the AI Summit on Thursday.

He said that AI, a transformative power, could become disruptive if left directionless, adding that it becomes a solution when the right direction is found.

"How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit," he added.

The prime minister also presented a 'MANAV Vision' for artificial intelligence and its impact at the Summit.

“On this occasion, I present MANAV Vision -- M for Moral and Ethical System, A for Accountable Governance, N for National Sovereignty; A for Accessible and Inclusive; and V for Valid and Legitimate," he said.