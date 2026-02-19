PM Modi presents ‘MANAV Vision’ at AI Summit: What it stands for

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a “MANAV Vision” for artificial intelligence and its impact on society as he addressed a global AI summit on Thursday in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AI Impact Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, AI industry experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society representatives from around the world in New Delhi to move forward global talks on artificial intelligence. Follow live updates here.

What is MANAV vision? According to his speech, “MANAV” stands for:

M: Moral and Ethical System

A: Accountable Governance

N: National Sovereignty

A: Accessible and Inclusive

V: Valid and Legitimate

PM Modi at AI Summit During his speech, Modi also said that artificial intelligence had to be open to all.

“We must democratise AI. It must become a medium for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South,” he said.

He also said that while some countries may view artificial intelligence with fear and apprehension, India sees it as a pathway to opportunity and growth.

“Some people see fear in AI, but India sees fortune and future in it,” Modi said while addressing delegates on Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Drawing parallels with key moments in human history, Modi described artificial intelligence as a transformative force that will shape the trajectory of nations.

“There have been certain turning points that have shaped entire countries. These turning points set the direction of civilisation and transform the pace of development. Artificial intelligence is one such transformation in history,” he said.

According to the prime minister, AI is not just about intelligent machines but about enhancing human potential. “AI is making machines intelligent and, at the same time, it is multiplying human capabilities many times over,” he said. “The real question today is not what AI can do, but what humans can do with it.”

AI Impact Summit PM Modi, along with global technology leaders such as Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, Alexandr Wang, Meta chief AI officer, and Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei, also posed for a group photograph at the summit in Delhi.

The summit, held from February 16 to 20, seeks to use AI to tackle global challenges and open new paths for shared growth.

The five-day event is based on three key pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress.