AI Impact Summit 2026 live updates: PM Modi to kick off Day 4; Ambani, Sam Altman among key speakers
AI Summit 2026 Day 4 live updates: An exciting lineup is set for Day 4 of the AI Impact Summit in India. Among some of the key speakers today are names such as Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Wipro's Executive Chairman Rishad Premji. Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and Gates Foundation Chair, is also expected to be present at the summit. Earlier, it was reported that Gates might be skipping the summit in Delhi during his India visit. However, as per a statement from the Gate Foundation, the chairman will be in attendance....Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the summit today. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the opening ceremony of the summit on Thursday will also be addressed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.
The previous day at the summit saw a firestorm over Galgotias University. The Noida-based university was at the centre of major backlash after it presented a Chinese robotics firm's robot dog as their own development. While the university has clarified that they never claimed the robotic dog was their product, they were asked to vacate the premises.
AI Impact Summit 2026 live updates: Traffic across Delhi came to a standstill for another day on Wednesday as a slew of road closures were enforced across the city when 22 heads of state arrived – not just at Bharat Mandapam for the AI Summit, but also at sight-seeing locations across south and central Delhi – leaving the general public stranded on the roads for hours on end.
Traffic officials said the situation was anticipated. “The situation was comparatively better on Monday and Tuesday because only five heads of state had arrived, but with the remaining 17 arriving on Wednesday, we had a far more complicated task at hand,” a senior traffic officer said on condition of anonymity.
AI Impact Summit 2026 live updates: Key heads of states flew down to India ealrier this week to attend the AI Summit in Delhi. As per reports, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof and many others are expected to attend Day 4 of the summit.
As per the prime minister's office, the Leaders' Plenary will take place around 12 noon today which aims to bring together Heads of State, ministers, and senior representatives from multilateral institutions to outline national and global priorities on AI, including governance, infrastructure, and international cooperation.
AI Impact Summit 2026 live updates: Galgotias University found itself in a storm after the university presented a Chinese robodog as its own during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Amid the uproar, the university has now been asked to exit from the AI summit due to the backlash.
The robotic dog, which is actually a product by Chinese robotics firm Unitree, was presented as a device developed by students at the university.
As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the opening ceremony of the summit on Thursday will also be addressed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.