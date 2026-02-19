AI Impact Summit 2026 live updates: PM Modi to kick off Day 4; Ambani, Sam Altman among key speakers

Live

By

PM Modi, Sam Altman, Mukesh Ambani are among the key speakers lined up for Day 4 for the summit at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

AI Summit 2026 Day 4 live updates: An exciting lineup is set for Day 4 of the AI Impact Summit in India. Among some of the key speakers today are names such as Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Wipro's Executive Chairman Rishad Premji. Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and Gates Foundation Chair, is also expected to be present at the summit. Earlier, it was reported that Gates might be skipping the summit in Delhi during his India visit. However, as per a statement from the Gate Foundation, the chairman will be in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the summit today. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the opening ceremony of the summit on Thursday will also be addressed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. The previous day at the summit saw a firestorm over Galgotias University. The Noida-based university was at the centre of major backlash after it presented a Chinese robotics firm's robot dog as their own development. While the university has clarified that they never claimed the robotic dog was their product, they were asked to vacate the premises. ...Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the summit today. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the opening ceremony of the summit on Thursday will also be addressed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. The previous day at the summit saw a firestorm over Galgotias University. The Noida-based university was at the centre of major backlash after it presented a Chinese robotics firm's robot dog as their own development. While the university has clarified that they never claimed the robotic dog was their product, they were asked to vacate the premises.